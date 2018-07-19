Mary Ann Kovacevich Sealy

Mary Ann, 68, was born in Galveston, TX on March 8, 1950, as the third child of James Bradshaw and Jackie (Mary Ida) Meadows.
She was the rock that anchored and the glue that held her large family together.
She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, brothers Charles Darcy Bradshaw (1977) and Richard Reazin (2015).
She is survived by her first husband Nicky Kovacevich and her current husband of 45 years, Captain Kenneth (Keno) Sealy (Hopper) and her four loving children, son Michael Shane Kovacevich, wife Deanna, Stacie Kovacevich, husband Chris Hallett, Tracie Leflet, husband Jimmy, Monique Sealy, and her granddaughter Alexis Ricard, husband Robert. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy Lee (Jimbo) Bradshaw and sisters Wilma Denney, husband Roy, and Jackie Lynn Simons.
Mary Ann leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, all of whom will forever cherish their memories of their “GRANNY”.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” at Gulf Coast Four Square Church, 6205 Delany Rd., Hitchcock, TX on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10 a.m.
