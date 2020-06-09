GALVESTON—
Natasha “Tasha” White, passed away from this life on June 6, 2020, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, Texas.
Natasha was born November 2, 1980, in Franklin, LA. She attended school in Franklin in the St. Mary Parish School District. She relocated to reside in Galveston some years later.
Natasha was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Perry White and father, Rodney Tillman, Sr..
Natasha leaves to cherish loving memories, spouse, Patricia Compton; brothers, Allen Perry (Portia), Rodney Tillman, Jr., Rodrick Wiltz and Chris Henderson (Astrid); her sisters, Carmen White of Texas City, TX, and Faye “Honey” Stevenson of La Marque, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1-6:00 PM. A repast will be held at 310 Hwy 3, La Marque, TX. from 4-6:30 p.m.
Sign her guestbook and send condolence to www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.