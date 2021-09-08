Claude Edward Terrell

TEXAS CITY — On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Claude E. Terrell, Sr., loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 66.
Claude was born on April 7, 1955 in Rosenberg, Texas to Booker and Ruby Terrell.
He graduated from La Marque High School in La Marque, Texas, class of 1973, where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. After high school, he briefly attended Texas Southern University in Houston, TX. Claude served in the Army for a short period of time and spent most of his years working for the city and in the school system along with being a coach in the local little leagues and at Ball High School and Clear Lake for some time.
Claude was the loving husband of Yvonne Terrell for 40 years and the proud father of son, Claude E. Terrell Jr., and two daughters, Ashley and Amber. Claude enjoyed his life tremendously and had a passion for sports (Dallas Cowboys & Houston Astros), fishing, and cooking. He was known for his gigantic heart and outgoing personality. He deeply loved his family and friends and they could always count on him to be there whenever they needed him. Spending time with his grandkids and family meant the world to him and was his favorite pass time. He will be dearly missed and remain in our hearts, forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Booker Terrell Sr.; mother, Ruby Terrell; brothers, Joe Lewis and Booker Terrell Jr.; sister, Margaret Ruffin and great-nephew Bryce Fisher.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Yvonne Terrell of, Texas City; son, Claude E. Terrell Jr., of Texas City; daughters, Ashley Irish (Shane) of Texas City, and Amber Terrell of
Hitchcock; 10 grandchildren, Cade, Carmelo, Jordan, Chancellor, Serene, Sutton, Codie and Shane Jr. (SJ), Ellis, Israel; sisters, Irene Johnson, Nancy Murphy (Emmett) and Ruby Scott (Sam); brothers, Aaron Terrell (Daphne), Troy Terrell ( Joslynn); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
A Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Westward Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward St., Texas City, at 11:00AM.
