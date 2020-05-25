Funeral mass for Rebeca Gonzalez will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Ralph Meadows will be held today at 10:00am at the Confederate Cemetery in Alvin, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Funeral service for Marietta Phillips will be held today at 11:00am in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.