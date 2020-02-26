Funeral service for Marilyn Bradley will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Funeral service for Ellen Mason will be held today at 10:00am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral mass for Diana Rasmussen will be held today at 5:00pm at Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
