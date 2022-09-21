TEXAS CITY, TX — Carol Ann Rogers 80, of Texas City passed away Friday, September 9th, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on October 28th, 1941 in Galveston.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be sorely missed. She loved sewing, gardening, and singing with the choir. Her ancestors survived the 1900 Storm that destroyed Galveston.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie Wells and Victoria Gustafson Wells. Carol is survived by her husband, Bert Rogers, of 63 years and daughters, Victoria Hickman (Eugene) Diana Hickman (John) Lois Sealy (Rocky) and Son, Steven Rogers, her brother C.H. Wells (Bobbie) and her sister Sharon Jordan (Charles) She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Misty Duncan (Nathan) John Hickman Jr (Michelle) Kristy Hickman (Darrin) April Sealy and Rocky Sealy, Jr. and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at 10:00 am at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located at 2400 21st North, Texas City, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church or a charity of your choice. If you would like, in remembrance of Carol, please wear something with her favorite color red on that special day.
