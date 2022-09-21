Carol Ann Rogers

TEXAS CITY, TX — Carol Ann Rogers 80, of Texas City passed away Friday, September 9th, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on October 28th, 1941 in Galveston.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be sorely missed. She loved sewing, gardening, and singing with the choir. Her ancestors survived the 1900 Storm that destroyed Galveston.

