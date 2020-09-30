Johnase Renee Edwards, 53 of Galveston passed away on September, 21, 2020, in Hitchcock, TX. She was born June 1, 1967, in Galveston, TX to John and Pauline Edwards.
Johnase owned and operated, Johnae's Daycare and worked as a house manager for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston for fifteen years. Johnase was a loving person and the love of her family's life. She was her children's hero. Their heart hurts more that words can express.
She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Thaddeus Dean; grandparents, James and Cecilia Blair, and William and Doris Ray.
Johnase is survived by companion, Kevin Smith; children, James Cooper II and Jamemarr Cooper (Toni); grandsons, Jamemarr Cooper II and Marlon Velasquez, Jr.; her mother, Pauline Blair Edwards; brother, Theodore Edwards; sisters, Bonita Scott (William), Melissa Winston (Patrick Sr.), Carmetta Archibald (Orlando Sr.) and Demetria Compton. Johnase is also survived by a host of extended family to include her aunts, nephews, nieces and fiends.
A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00PM, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Rev Dexter Henderson Pastor and Rev. Timothy Sykes eulogist. A Repast will be held at 3114 Market St. following the interment. Due to COVID-19 attendance is limited.
The Edwards family wishes to express their gratitude for your condolences, kind words and especially your prayers. You may send them at www.fieldsjohnson.com
