DICKINSON — Wilford “Kay” Craig, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2021. He was born on August 21, 1923 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Wilford G. Craig and Cora Moreland Craig. He was the youngest of eight children having had four older brothers and three older sisters and as the youngest he was nicknamed “Kayboy”; the nickname stuck for 98 years.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of sixty years, Mildred Quick Craig.
He is survived by their three daughters, Reta Warren and husband, Dale, Carol Foxworth and husband, David and Deborah Gordon and husband, David. He had six grandchildren, Jennifer Breland, Shelley Griffin (Marcus), Nicole Stahl (Austin, deceased), Robyn Foxworth (Rob), Taylor Desormeaux (Arie), and Charles Warren. His ten great grandchildren are Kayleigh Breland (Michael), Skylar Breland, Joseph Griffin, Daniel Griffin, Tyler Stahl, Travis Stahl (Elizabeth), Julian Desormeaux, Georgia Desormeaux, Alex Warren and Hunter Warren. His bonus grand and great-grandchildren are Jody Works (Tammy), Chandler, and Dakota. Also, he leaves three sisters-in-law, many loved nephews, nieces and cousins.
He made friends everywhere he went and around town all knew him as Mr. Kay or Grandpa. Kay was a veteran of WWII; a Sargent in the 492nd Bomb Group of the Army Air Corp and a nose gunner on B-24 Aircraft in the European Theater. He received many medals and commendations including the Purple Heart for his service. He enjoyed sharing his military experiences and life changing events with everyone. (To read his story go to : 492ndBombGroup.com — Prewitte Crew 916 , and Wilford Keller Craig Collection: Veterans History Project (American Folklife Center, Library of Congress) (loc.gov).)
Upon returning from the war he resumed his employment with Gulf Oil Company and worked at various jobs and locations for forty years until his retirement in 1977. He was a devoted member of Living Faith Outreach and He prayed for all his family and friends daily. A special note of gratitude goes out to his Home Health Angel, Regina Alexander.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Forest Park East Funeral Home at 9 am with a memorial service to follow at 10 am. Donations may be made in his memory to Living Faith Outreach, 3700 Deats Rd. Dickinson, Texas 77539, or a charity of your choice.
