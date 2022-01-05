HOUSTON, TX — John Sherwood Ellis of Houston, Texas, crossed over to be with our Heavenly Father on December 15, 2021. John was born in Temple, Texas, on December 7, 1937, and was the only child Son of John Boles Ellis and Lucile McCleary. His last residence was in Houston, Texas.
John's death was due to several critical illnesses and complications, all becoming palpable within the last month of his life. All likely linked to a carcinogenic perihilar mass. John confronted these, one by one, both bravely and courageously. John's family wishes to thank the medics and nurses that worked to rescue and comfort John at the University of Texas Medical Branch of Clear Lake, League City, and City of Galveston.
His crossing occurred in the presence of his beloved wife, Nora Ellis, and under the compassionate care of the Palliative and Hospice personnel associated with the Jennie Sealy Hospital of Galveston County, in the City of Galveston, Texas.
John was married to Nora Ellis, an endearing companion with whom he shared a wonderful friendship and loving relationship for 27 years. He had one son Trae Mindiola, daughter-in-law Laura, and Grandson Luca Oliver.
John served four years in the United States Air Force, achieving a specialty as a Still Photographer. Following his honorable discharge and several years of travel, John brought his photography talent and skills to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Texas. John retired from UTMB as a Medical Photographer III and was given recognition for 35 valuable years of service. After his UTMB retirement, John attended and graduated from the Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy, earning his Peace Officer License in 2006. John served the Galveston County Sheriff's Department in forensics for nine years and five months. The Galveston County Sheriff's Department honored John as Officer of the Year in 2009. In 2015, he earned acknowledgment for his outstanding dedication, devotion, and loyal service to the citizens of Galveston County from June 2006 - November 2015. John was a Freemason for 52 years, actively serving the Freemasonry fraternity for 32 years. As a Freemason, he lived his life with honor and integrity, striving to improve and develop as a human being.
