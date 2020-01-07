Family and Friends will gather to celebrate the life of Michael Wayne Williams of La Marque, TX on Thursday, January 9th with a wake from 6- 8 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock with Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, in Galveston, TX.
He leaves to cherish memories of his life his devoted wife, Barbara Williams; three sons, Marcus (Latonda), Brandon (Shereen) and Jared Williams; two daughters, Michaela Williams and Shameka Union; 12 grandchildren; four sisters, aunt, mother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
