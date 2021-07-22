Joy Lee Sopp

GALVESTON —
Joy Sopp, who one could describe as a ray of sunshine, passed away from Earth to Heaven on Saturday, June 26th, 2021. Daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend: Joy Sopp was all these things with a smile and a laugh.
Joy was born in Galveston, Texas on June 3, to Randolph and Mildred Sorensen. She grew up in Galveston, attended Dominican High School, was of Catholic Faith being baptized and married at Sacred Heart Church.
Joy met the love of her life, Duane Sopp and was married for 54 years until his passing in 2005. Duane’s career was in the United States Air Force in which he and Joy traveled the world for 40 years. Joy relished in being a military wife supporting Duane’s every step of the way. Joy also was a noted author, publishing short stories as well as poetry. Joy was always the life of the party entertaining family, friends and troops with a song, smile and a joke.
During her later years of life, family and friends were Joy’s passion in life. Her kindness and outgoing personality afforded her the opportunity to make life friends whether it was in Wal-Mart, Sonic, or Church.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband Duane, parents Randy and Mildred, and siblings, Randy and Nupee.
Leave to cherish her memory are her sons Tim Sopp (Lindy) and Ricky Wells; Grandchildren Deanna, Steven, Aubrey and Melissa and niece Liz.
Graveside services are Friday, July 23 at 1:00 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2506 65th street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made me made to your favorite charity. Family would like to thank her caregiver Leslie who provided Joy’s last few months with a wonderful caring environment.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Joy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.