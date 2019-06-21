Herbert H. Medsger born, March 28, 1929 in League City, TX, married the love of his life, Mary Ella Magee Medsger on June 18, 1948, and entered the Kingdom of God on June 18, 2019.
“Herb”, or “Papa” as his grandchildren lovingly called him, is survived by his sons, John Scott Medsger and Walter Andrew Medsger, both of League City, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Medsger (Jamie Catarani), Kaley Medsger (Alex Reed), Chelsea Medsger, Taylor Medsger, Jessica Medsger, Nicole Scott (Derrick Scott); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mason and Kyle Scott.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ella Magee Medsger (deceased July 5, 2000); parents, George and Kittie Medsger; brothers, Edgar, Lloyd, Alvin, Walter (Medsger); sisters, Catherine Hadley and Mary Shepherd.
Herb was a lifetime resident of League City. In fact, the house he was born in is still standing on 3rd Street in League City and is a historical marker for the city. Herb worked for Amoco Refinery in Texas City for 38 years, starting as a painter, working his way up into Labor Relations as an attorney for the company after completing law school at the University of Houston Bates School of Law while working nights for many years. Although he was often on the opposite side of the Union in labor disputes, there were few, if any, that did not respect Herbert Medsger. He was a man of honor and fairness. After a long and successful career Amoco, he retired and went into private law practice specializing in Wills and Probate. Herb was an active member of the League City Methodist Church and served several years on the Clear Creek ISD School Board including the position of President.
An active outdoorsman, fishing and hunting were passions along with gardening, carpentry/woodworking, travel and his family – particularly his grandchildren. There was nothing that Herb couldn’t do. Just ask his family…if something needed to be built or fixed, just ask Papa! He took pride in his family and taught his sons how to fish, how to shoot a gun, build a house and what it took to be a man. He loved his family dearly and a more giving heart did not exist. Herb had a heart as big as the wide outdoors and anyone that ever met him and knew him, loved him. He will be missed, but never forgotten and his influence on those he touched will live on.
Services will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home in League City on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation starting 11:30 a.m. and service at 12:30 p.m. presided by Bradley Crawford.
