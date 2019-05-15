TEXAS CITY—Ms. Luchia Dorothy Haynes, 94, of Texas City passed away on May 6, 2019.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St., La Marque.
The visitation service will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow both services at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Huntsville, TX.
