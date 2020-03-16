Captain Josef Braun, age 88, passed away on March 8, 2020. Joe was born in Unterhutte, Bavaria, Germany, to Josef and Maria Braun. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janis Marie Braun, longtime companion Johnnye Carlson, brothers Ernst, Karl, and Oswald Braun, and sister Anni Frank.
Joe grew up during the turbulent times of World War II Germany, with his personal experiences being nothing short of a screenplay for a blockbuster movie. Following the war, Joe left his home for a life at sea, ultimately becoming a merchant marine Captain. During the 1950’s, Joe served aboard the last two remaining cargo carrying four masted bark sailing ships the Pamir and Passat. His passion for the sea carried him to every continent of the world.
Immigrating to the United States in 1960, he had been a resident of Galveston since 1961. He worked as a stevedore superintendent for both Strachan and St. John Shipping Companies. In 1980, he established Captain Josef Braun Independent Ship and Cargo Surveyors Inc. He traveled the world supervising the loading and discharge of heavy lift and varied cargoes as well as port captain assignments.
During the 1970’s Joe served on the initial committee and board which purchased the Elissa and restored it to its present beauty. He enjoyed returning to Germany on many occasions in the summers to serve as an officer aboard old tall ships. Joe was an accomplished mountain climber and skier. He loved hiking in the forest, and drinking beer at volksfests while listening to his beloved Bavarian music.
Joe is survived by sister Helga Gleissner, son Walter, Granddaughters Brittany and Laurel Braun, daughter-in-law Marcy Braun, sister in laws Marga and Hilde Braun, and nieces and nephews Margit, Uli, Doris, Gaby, Sepp, and Peter, in Germany.
Pallbearers are Thomas Leigh Sr., Raymond Randall, Jamie Benham, Rusty LaFrage, Sean LaFrage, and Brad Jewell. Honorary Pallbearer Dan Jackson.
The family will receive guests for a public viewing on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City.
A Celebration of Life Service for Captain Josef Braun will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Please visit Josef’s online obituary at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/josef-braun to light a virtual candle of remembrance for Captain Joe and leave a memorial tribute for his family.
