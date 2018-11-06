Dan Michael Garcia, 65, passed away September 24, 2018, peacefully at home in Galveston, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held.at 4 P.M. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Meridian Senior Living, 2228 Seawall Blvd., with Pastor Lance Anaya officiating.
Dan loved and lived his entire life on Galveston Island, where he found the love of his life, Linda Kay Griffin.
Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louis and father, Charles R. Garcia.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Linda Garcia, daughter Kit Shellien Garcia, son Steely Dan Garcia, brothers Charles Garcia Jr. and wife, Alice Law, Gary Garcia and wife,Pat, grandsons Jayce Halloran, Logan Durrett, Michael, Dragon and Kristen Garcia and many extended family and friends.
Dan will be greatly missed by all.
