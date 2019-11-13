GALVESTON—James Patrick Marshall, 49, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2019, at UTMB Hospital.
He was born December 17, 1969. He accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston. He attended parochial and private schools in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1988. He was employed as Longshoreman by ILA Local 20 in Galveston for the past 12 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie Mae Marshall and Howard Burton Marshall.
He is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Marshall Parkman and Marilyn Marshall; brother, Howard Burton Marshall, Jr.ue; nephew, Maurice Parkman, Jr. and a host of aunt, cousins and extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
