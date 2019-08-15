Rhonda Kay Caraway
HOUSTON—Rhonda Kay Caraway, age 51, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Houston, TX. Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Nathel “Nate” Charles Pacini, Jr.
GALVESTON—Nathel “Nate” Charles Pacini, Jr., 66, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
Alice “Licha” Vasquez
GALVESTON—Alice “Licha” Vasquez, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
