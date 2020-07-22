Celebration of life service for Norman Bell, Jr. will be held today at 8:00am at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Margaret Davila will be held today at 10:00am at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston,TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.