GALVESTON, TX — Allen Gregory Tyler, affectionately known as Greg, was born Oct. 15, 1970, to Allen Jr. and Rose Marie Tyler at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Allen was a caring son, brother, father, uncle and friend, who suddenly left this world Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 51.
He attended Galveston ISD public schools, and was a graduate of the class of 1988 at Ball High School.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He's survived by his loving sons, LeKeith Tyler Sr. (Nikki), and Devyn Holmes; grandchildren, Jarrius, Kennadi, LeKeith Jr, Skyla, Kaine, and Kehlani; siblings Nina L. Tyler, and Marc Tyler Sr. (Valencia); best friend, Isaac Jackson Sr.; devoted cousins and friends, Otis Brown, Stephan Thomas, Sherman Raleigh, Edward Williams, Shawn Arthur, Royal Richardson, and Raushida Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Allen's life will be celebrated with a visitation at 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston. This great celebration is a personal signature service under the professional guidance of Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, who will fulfill Allen's final earthly celebration with great excellence.
