Samuel Anthony Albaral Jr

LA MARQUE-HOUSTON, TX — Sam Anthony Albaral, born on February 19, 1926, passed away on November 2, 2022. Sam was a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of La Marque and Houston. After receiving a music scholarship from Louisiana State University as a trumpet player at the age of 16, Sam left college early in 1944 and joined the Navy, proudly serving his country during World War II. Sam was a talented entrepreneur throughout his life, and owned numerous and varied businesses with decades long partners and close friends.
Sam is predeceased by his wife of over fifty years; Rhoda Albaral, his mother and father; Sam Sr. and Emily Albaral, and his younger brother and sister; Joe and Gerry.
Sam is survived by his wife of thirteen years; Muriel Kearby Albaral (her two children; Carol and Mark, along with his wife Brenda and their daughter Kara and her husband Al), his three children; Ronda Hand (her husband Jerry), Karen Patterson (her husband Steven) and Bobby Albaral (his wife Suzanne, and her sons Grant and Drew). Sam is also survived by his three grandchildren and five great grandchildren; Stacey Rieger (her husband Barry and their two children, Betty and Cate), Chris Hand (his wife Liz and their daughter Rylie) and Lauren Cobb (her husband David and their two children, Avery and Bennett).
