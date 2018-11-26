Dora M. Silva, 97, of Texas City, Texas was peacefully called to heaven on November 22, 2018.
Visitation will be held, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, at Emken -Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 29, with grandson and Pastor, Daniel Silva officiating, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Mrs. Silva was born, March 16, 1921 in Beeville, Texas. In 1947, Mrs. Silva began her career as a nurse technician. In 1951 she went back to school to become an LVN. She retired after 41 years of nursing service. She was a member of Living Faith Assembly of God Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Silva Sr., and son David Silva.
Survivors include sons Raymond Silva Jr. and wife Irene, Max Silva and wife Carmen; daughters Nora Silva, JoAnn Hecker and husband Bobby, Dora Grogan and husband Thomas, daughter-in-law Donna Silva; 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Erica Rodriguez, Donald Flanagan Jr., Isidore Trevino, David Silva II, Raymond Silva III and Joseph Silva.
