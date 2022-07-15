AUSTIN, TX — Rufus H. (Skip) Stanton III passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas after a brief illness. He was 77 years old.
Rufus was born August 15, 1944, in Galveston, Texas to Janice Dhaye Splane Stanton, a well-known and beloved community leader, and Dr. Rufus H. Stanton, Jr., a prominent Galveston dentist. He was the oldest of three children.
After graduating from Central High School in 1961, he attended Huston-Tillotson College in Austin, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1965. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.
Rufus lived life to the fullest and enjoyed all life had to offer. He was truly an avid golfer, angler, and jazz enthusiast, was a loyal friend to many, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger.
From the mid-1960s to 1976, he worked in cancer research at the University of Southern California, and from 1976 to 2004 he was employed at E. l. DuPont/Perkin Elmer. He had a storied career that encompassed various positions culminating as Director of Sales (Eastern Region). After retirement he worked as Special Assistant to the Commissioner at the Postal Rate Commission in Washington, D.C. from 2005-2006; and served on the Appeal Board of the Travis County Appraisal District in Austin, Texas from 2018-2020.
Rufus was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Dike A. Anyanwu. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Virginia White Stanton; son, Jared M. Stanton CPA; daughter, Dr. Jahna D. Anyanwu and his beloved granddaughter, Amara Sophia Anyanwu; as well as his sister, Deborah Burke Esq. (William III); their children William IV, Dr. Rebecca Burke (Jason Williams), Stanton P. Burke Esq. (Jordan), and future doctors Matthew I. Burke and fiancée Jessica; his brother, Robert T. Stanton II (friend Sherrill Hilton); great-niece, Hailey Madison Williams; great-nephew, Stanton Ellington Burke; and a host of friends and extended family.
