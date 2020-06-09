Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 79F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 79F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.