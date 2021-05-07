Clemente Solano Hernandez

GALVESTON — Clemente Hernandez, age 90, of Galveston, died peacefully at the Meridian in Galveston Tuesday, May 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Funeral services are at 1:30 pm Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm.
Clemente was known for many reasons: His nicknames around Galveston Island of Carlos, Popo, Charlie, Pop, Clem and Mr. H. He was proud of the life he and his wife, Margaret, built together. Clemente was a fighter his whole life. He overcame many of his health issues and never stopped fighting alongside his wife as she battled her health issues. Clemente was kind-hearted, easy-going with listening ears and no judgment, and always reminded us to have faith, say our prayers, and believe in our God. Clemente was also his grandchildren's personal uber. He picked up most of his grandchildren from all the schools across Galveston and was always an advocate and encouraged them to use their voice. Clemente was also a dancer and singer. Al Green, James Brown, Barry White was his go to and the party always began! These are the memories that will forever remain in our hearts.
Preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret Hernandez in 2017, and great-granddaughter, Bella Rose Gonzalez. Clemente is survived by his children: daughters, Clara Hernandez and her spouse, Benny Hernandez; Linda Leyva and her spouse; David Leyva; Anna Del Bosque and her spouse, Raul Del Bosque; sons, Carlos Hernandez and his spouse, Rose Marie Hernandez and David Hernandez and his spouse, Sylvia Hernandez; brother in law, Henry Ochoa and spouse, Jeanette Ochoa; Grandchildren: Stacey Hernandez, Mary Margaret Griego, Natalie Morales, Brittany Leyva, Taylor Leyva, Loren Del Bosque, Brianna Del Bosque, Joshua Del Bosque, Stefan Hernandez, Jessie Hernandez, Alexis Gonzalez, and David Gabino Hernandez. Great Grandchildren: Alyssa Morales, Michael Morales, Julian D. Gonzalez, Nelani Guia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Clemente's caregivers at the Meridian 2nd floor assisted living. We would like to give the caregivers a special thank you to Mykala, Ollie, Brooke, Inez, Andree, Gladys, Sara, and Alexandra who became his family and loved dearly. Also, the Texas Home Healthcare team: Annette Boudreaux.
Pallbearers are Raul Del Bosque, Joshua Del Bosque, David Allen Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, Stefan Hernandez and David G. Hernandez. Honorary pallbearer will be Otto Longoria.
