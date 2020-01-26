William Henry Hall
GALVESTON—William Henry Hall, age 84, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Oberlin Flores
GALVESTON—Oberlin Flores age 72, of Galveston passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Jesse Lloyd Prear
GALVESTON—Jesse Lloyd Prear age 66, of Galveston passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Robin Lynn Boyd
GALVESTON—Robin Lynn Boyd age 61, of Galveston passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
