1940 – 2018
Henry Paul Stewart, 77, of Texas City went to be with his Lord on July 17, 2018. Henry was born on October 26, 1940 to Robert J. and Emma A. (Hattenback) Stewart. He grew up in Hitchcock and married Opal Charlene Stewart on May 26, 1967. They raised their family in Texas City and were very active in the community.
Henry enjoyed talking to people and telling his many stories. He enjoyed food – but dessert was his favorite part of the meal. He loved coaching and watching girls’ softball, along with watching the Houston Astros. His time spent with friends and family, especially his grandchildren and his dog Buster was most treasured to him. He had a positive spirit and a contagious laugh and truly the only things that he did not like in life were heights, bridges and coconut!
Those that preceded him in death include his parents: Robert and Emma Stewart; brother: Robert Stewart; grandson Paul Salazar Jr.; and mother in law Opal Garton.
Those left to treasure many memories are his wife Charlene Stewart of Texas City; children: Michelle and Joe Mares of Texas City, Cheryl and Pat Carswell of Perth, Australia, Leisa and Henry “Bubba” Stewart of Beaumont; grandchildren: Cameron Carswell, Priscilla Selvera, Casey Carswell, Aaron Stewart and Jacob Stewart; brothers: Albert Stewart and Louis Stewart; sister: Alice Kenney; and countless other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Church of the Nazarene in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Pallbearers are Cameron Carswell, Jacob Stewart, Troy Stewart, Jimbo Van Ness and Ray Baker. Honorary Pallbearers are Aaron Stewart, Scott Van Ness, R. D. Stewart and Allen Stewart.
