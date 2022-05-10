GALVESTON — Roger Lee Freeman, 84, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born September 30, 1937 in Canadian, Texas. Roger graduated from Canadian High School in 1956 where he prepared himself for college, played football, and remained active in his church. In 1955 he received the Eagle Scout award and will receive a commendation as well. Roger earned a BS in Economics from Texas Tech University in Lubbock and went on to earn his Masters in Economics from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He served his country by enlisting in the National Guard, and pending certification of his service with the Military Personnel Office, will be the recipient of the American flag. Roger worked several years for the Bureau of Land Management but his career led him to the Corps of Engineers in Galveston where he became their first Regional Economist and remained there for 38 years until retirement. Although he worked on numerous projects throughout his career, the most notable project was the Buffalo Bayou and Tributaries Comprehensive Project, where he served as Co-Project Manager for twenty-four streams. Roger identified the most cost-effective plan from an array of alternatives to prevent flood damages with the given floodplains. He was an avid worker in the church, serving as Treasurer for a couple of years and then as Chairman of the Board for nearly six years at Central Christian Church. Roger dearly loved his church and all the people in it. He was a caregiver to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Angie Lois Freeman; sister, Lois Bussell; and his wife, Gail Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carol Hankamer-Freeman, as well as an aunt, Victoria Cabiness, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roger’s family will receive visitors between 5:00 and 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 12, at Central Christian Church, 2702 Avenue O 1/2, Galveston.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 13, at Central Christian Church with Rev. Tim Schomp officiating. Music will be provided by his wife, Carol, with Pat Maddox accompanying on the flute. Soloists will be John and Mary Allums and Dee Segars. Burial will follow at the La Marque City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Central Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.