Carolyn Faye Lewis was born to the late Ms. Eddie Lee Cooper and Ernest Lewis, Sr. on June 20, 1956. Carolyn attended public school in Wharton, Texas where she graduated in 1974 at the top of her class. In 1974 after graduation she relocated to Texas City, Texas where she would spend the rest of her years.
Carolyn began her professional career at the Amoco Corporation, as one of the few female operators until her retirement in 1991. In the same year, she became a Texas licensed Real Estate agent. In 2006, she expanded her Real Estate business to the state of Florida, which she considered her second home. Among her many entrepreneurial endeavors, Carolyn also became a life insurance agent.
Carolyn had an ear for music and loved to sing. Her time spent attending church and worshipping were some of her most joyous times. Carolyn was a member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church from 1974 until her death.
Carolyn departed this earthly life on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Lee; brother, David Lewis, Sr.; grandparents, Alee Cooper (“A. C.”) and LeeAnna Lewis and grandson, Larry R. Taylor III.
She leaves in God’s care her father, Ernest Lewis, Sr.; her children, Kendra Sowell (Lloyd), Larry Taylor, Jr. (Netobia), Elecia Jackson (Richard), Dayna Lee and Staneisha Lee; brothers, Rev. Charles Lewis (Elizabeth), Marcus Allen (Patty), Ray Allen (Te’Shayla), John Allen (Martha), Douglas Allen, Sr., Alonzo Allen, Sr. and Ernest Lewis, Jr.; sisters, Carla Wyatt (Carl), Sheryl Marshall (Ralph), Debbie Freeman (John), Marie Downey and Kathy Cooper; 16 grandchildren; five godchildren; her best friend/sister that was by her side until the end, Mrs. Geraldine Glover along with other family members and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. located at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. There will be a church service held on January 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. held at Progressive Baptist Church located at 320 S. Bell Drive, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
