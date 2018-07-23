GALVESTON—Aida Josefina Altamirano, 84, of Galveston passed away Friday July 20, 2018 at her residence in Galveston.
Rite of Christian Burial Services with rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday July 25, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Deacon John Carrillo officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Aida was born February 2, 1934 in Tampico, Mexico. She was employed and retired from UTMB after 14 years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she loved to attend church and study the bible; and where she was a member of the Guadalupanos Society. She loved to cook, listen to music and sing as well as give dancing instructions. She was a wonderful Christian woman who will be remembered for her love of family and God.
Aida is preceded in death by her mother Clotilde Cervantes, husband, Rogelio Altamirano Sr., her step sons, Rolando Altamirano and Rogelio Altamirano Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Araceli Altamirano of Galveston and step daughter Leticia Altamirano of LaMarque; sons, Robert Altamirano and Elizabeth West, Rick Altamirano and wife Kim, Ruben Altamirano and wife Mandy and step son Rudy Altamirano and wife Darlene all of Galveston; sister, Consuelo Sosa and husband Alfredo of Brownsville; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
