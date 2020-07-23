Ashton
Celebration of life service for Darlene Ashton will be held today at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Rubio
Funeral mass for Dolores Rubio will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Tijerina
Graveside service for Phyllis Tijerina will be held today at 10:00am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
