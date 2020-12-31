ALGOA —
Mrs. Antonette “Toni” Sonnega passed from this life Monday morning, December 21, 2020, at her home in Algoa with her family at her side.
Toni was born October 5, 1951 in Charlotte, Michigan to Cleveland and Muirlene (Whitney) Howard. She had a real zest for life and loved traveling the world, including her once in a lifetime trip to Africa. She embraced all the beauty this world had to offer and embodied the saying, “so much of who we are is where we have been.” Her adventures were not limited to land but also involved under the sea expeditions as well. She was an avid SCUBA diver and enjoyed diving as often as she could. Toni was an excellent golfer and was a member of the South Shore Harbor and Magnolia Creek Golf Clubs for several years. Toni’s bright personality was the perfect fit for the business she owned and operated for many years, Balloon Treasures. She excelled in her trade and had the opportunity to meet so many new people and decorate countless businesses and events. Following the sale of her business, she turned to volunteer work spending many years at HIS Ministries and other organizations. Toni was a huge animal lover with her beloved rescue pup, Sammy, at the top of her list. They enjoyed walks by the lake every Saturday morning where Toni found peace and joy in the serenity of God’s world. Toni’s passion and energy were one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 32 years, Dave Sonnega; son, Darren L. Ross; daughter, Stacey L. Derrod; stepson, James M. Sonnega; brother, Michael Howard, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; and her devoted canine companion, Sammy.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service officiated by Pastor Greg Lackey beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. A virtual viewing of the service will be available at hayesfuneralhome.com with post service viewing also available.
Those wishing to honor Toni’s memory should consider donations to Alvin Animal Shelter in her name.
