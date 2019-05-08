William Timothy Dorsett
GALVESTON—William Timothy Dorsett, formerly of Galveston, passed away in Beaumont, Texas on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Daniel Robert Andrisek
DICKINSON—Daniel Robert Andrisek, 56, of Dickinson passed away May 8, 2019 in Nassau Bay. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Mary Ottyce Henckel Peterson
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Mary Ottyce Henckel Peterson, 103, passed from this life Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Hitchcock. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Kevin Scott Starnes
BACLIFF—Kevin Scott Starnes, 45, of Bacliff, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home.
Anthony Venegas, Sr.
SAN LEON—Anthony Venegas Sr., 72, of San Leon, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home.
A’Lena Lynn Woods
GALVESTON—A’Lena Lynn Woods, age 5 months, of Galveston passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Agnes M. Solline
GALVESTON—Agnes M. Solline, age 93, of Galveston passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Shirley Ruth McFarland
GALVESTON—Shirley Ruth McFarland, age 82, of Galveston passed away Thursday April 18, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Jody Lynn Cruz
GALVESTON—Jody Lynn Cruz, age 49, of Galveston passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
William Benjamin Schleisner, II
GALVESTON—William Benjamin Schleisner, II, age 81, of Galveston passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Juan Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Juan Rodriguez, age 82, of Galveston passed away Monday April 29, 2019 Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
