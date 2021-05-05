Dawson
TEXAS CITY — Nell V. Dawson, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Johnson
SANTA FE — Cheryl Rene Johnson, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
Bage
TEXAS CITY — Gary Wayne Bage, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
