Gustavo Mireles age of 73 of Galveston passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Gustavo was born on June 26, 1946 in Santo Domingo, Coahuila, Mexico to Ramona Aguirre and Pedro Mireles. He arrived to Galveston, TX on June 16, 1973 where he raised his family. During his time in Galveston he was able to make long lasting friendships. He enjoyed spending time listening to music, singing, carpentry, gardening and spending time with his family.
Gustavo is preceded in death by his parents; twelve brothers and sisters; and his oldest son Gustavo Mireles Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Ricarda “Lili” Mireles; daughter Ana Dominguez; son Ricardo Mireles and wife Estela Mireles. Grandchildren Mauricio Mireles, Viviana Mireles, Sophia Mireles, Jackelyn Dominguez, Barbara Dominguez, Jaime Dominguez, Diego Mireles and Sebastian Mireles. Nieces Paty Calderon and family and Nora Mireles and family; extended family Jose Vargas and family. Four brothers and sisters who are still living in Mexico and many more nieces, nephews and cousins who live in Mexico and various parts of the United States.
We want to send our most sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses, medical assistants and everyone who helped us during this long battle against cancer.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the family will hold a small private funeral.
