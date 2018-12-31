Terry Dempsey, 75, of Texas City, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 3, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 2, 2019 with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Terry was born November 11, 1943 at St. John’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. She worked as a catering driver and owned a bar in Houston which she loved. However, her favorite job of all was babysitting her granddaughter, Rhianna. Terry went back to college and received her Associates Degree in Applied Science for which she was really proud of. She enjoyed being a parishioner of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Terry loved her family and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by parents, Troy and Adeline Haltom. Survivors include children, Denise Hill, Bobby Hill and Darrell Matthews and Theresa Chandler; brother, Troy Haltom; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one nephew, two nieces and her beloved dog, Ginger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Society.
