Bryan David Medina passed away unexpectedly at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City; Sunday July 08, 2018 at the age of 27.
The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018 where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Bryan was born March 4th, 1991 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School in 2010. Growing up, Bryan’s dad taught him the carpenter trades. Bryan had a love for technology, watching cartoons, torturing his younger brother, and eating good food. Bryan was known to be a creative practical joker being a twin growing up he always had a playmate and took advantage swapping roles in school with his twin, Ryan. There was always a story being a twin. His favorite time was spent with his best friend Chico. Bryan had many heath issues, but no matter how many times he’s been in and out of various hospitals Bryan never seemed to complain. He was very charismatic and humble. Bryan was always seen with a huge smile on his face and loved more than anything to be surrounded by family and friends.
Bryan is preceded in death his dad David Medina. Survivors include his mother Maricela Acosta, his sisters Melissa Galicia (Aubrey Marshall), Monique Medina (Micheal Caracheo), and twin brother Ryan David Medina. Nephew Marley Marshall, nieces Molly and Mariah Caracheo.
Pallbearers are Brandon Malmstrom, Michael Medina, Roland Martinez, Tim Galvan, Armido Filidei and Steven Soto.
The family would like to thank the faculty and staff at Sand Castle Dialysis Center, Dr. Mary Jo Godnich and the Lakes Rehab Center and Dr. Gary Spangler and staff house Dr.’s.
We appreciate and thank everyone during this difficult time for all the love, support and donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.