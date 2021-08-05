Lena Marie Brown

DICKINSON —
Our beloved, Lena Marie Victoria entered her eternal rest on July 26, 2021. She was born to Pearl and Raymond Victoria on November 23, 1947, in Harding County, Texas.
Lena was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, and worked for Space Center Houston for over 40 years
Lena leaves to cherish her memories to her beloved son, Darrell Victoria Sr. (Toni); siblings, Mary Mason, Yvonne Joseph, (twins) Jan and Janet Waddy, Maxine Victoria, Raymond Victoria and Marion Victoria (Faye); grandchildren, Trey Scott (Mercedes), Blair Victoria, Darrell Victoria Jr. (Josalyn), Raven Simon, Ashialay Wright (Darius), Chasity Richardson; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of family and friends.
Lena’s life will be celebrated Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by services at 12:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery. Please view full obituary and sign the online guest book @ www.fieldsjohnson.com
Celebration Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary, John N. Humphrey, Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.