Raymond “Poppie” Julius Hansen, Jr., age 86 of Alvin, Texas, native Galvestonian and formerly of Santa Fe passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Alvin. Raymond was born on October 14, 1932 in Galveston, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for over 20 years. He was a graduate of Ball High School class of 1950. He was a long-time active member of Zion Lutheran Church and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 60 years as a member of Plumbers Local 68 and also worked for Johnson Controls at Johnson Space Center. He enjoyed tending to his fruit trees, fishing, deer hunting, traveling and spending time with his family. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Emma Elizabeth Hansen, sisters Margie Tinney and Marilyn Carter, daughter-in-law, Patti Hansen.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Hansen, daughters, Janis Boatright (Steve), Diane Peltier (Marcus), R.J. Hansen, III. Carol Nelson (Bill), grandchildren, Charisse Nesline (Lucian), Kristin Elsner (David), Jessica Black (Jason), Emily Nelson, Rob Nelson (Julia), Katie Nelson, Heather Evans (Anthony), Thomas Hansen, great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Sadie Elsner, Ella, Aubrey & Bowen Nesline, Laramie, Lane & Macie Black, Hannah Milburn, Elle, Emma & Elias Evans, special caretaker, Annette Hatchett, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home with Deacon Allen Stanton officiating. Interment will follow in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Peltier, Steve Boatright, Bill Nelson, Rob Nelson, Lucian Nesline, David Elsner and Jason Black.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.