Edward Calderone returned to The Lord on June 18, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Rosa Lea; Aunt Marguerite and Uncle Gus.
He is survived by his wife, Ophelia Mae Calderone and was well loved by his many children, Jennifer, Brenda, Kimmy, Joshua, Christopher, Renee, Jody, Jeffery, and Rob. Along with several grandchildren and friends.
Edward Calderone was an active contributor to our communities. He served our country in the US Navy for over 10 years, and was the President of the Pettus FFA Volunteer Organization and had a passion for professional bass fishing which lead him to serve several years as the president of the Texas Association of Bass Clubs.
The funeral service will be held on Monday the 24th, at 10:00 a.m. Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, TX. He will then be laid to rest in Corpus Christi at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad, 214 N. Market, 361-645-3216.
