Dorothy M. Womack Johnson was born on November 15, 1927 to Viola Chavis Womack along with her twin sister, Doris. Dorothy died on March 29, 2019, at U.T.M.B. at the age of ninety-one.
Dorothy, affectionately called “D.J.” was raised in a very loving and tight knit family by her mother and her aunt and uncle: Eddie and Pearl Morgan. She was a precocious child who performed well in school and enjoyed tackling challenging tasks. As a child of the Great Depression, she was also challenged by growing up in a rigidly segregated environment. Nevertheless, as a direct result of her industriousness and tenacity, Dorothy prospered. These harsh experiences strengthened her character and infused her with a desire to overcome obstacles and to spend her money wisely. She never wasted money on superficial or frivolous things. D.J. demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit by investing her finances in real estate. But the most important investment that she made was in people. Throughout her life she used her resources to help her family.
She was educated in the Galveston public schools and graduated from Central High School in 1946. Following high school, Dorothy entered a nursing program at John Sealy Hospital and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse (L.V.N.). She worked at U.T.M.B. as a L.V.N for thirty-seven years. She possessed an incredibly strong work ethic and was recognized as employee of the month on numerous occasions
In 1950, Dorothy married Edwin Johnson, and from this union, one child was born, Stephen Johnson. Dorothy loved being Stephen’s mother and celebrated his life with unwavering support and encouragement.
Dorothy was a lifelong and devoted member of First Union Baptist Church. She particularly enjoyed the music ministry. Her faith was strong and her belief in the power of prayer, served to comfort and sustain her during life’s difficult moments. She was incredibly generous, and she will be remembered as a woman of strong convictions who was not afraid to speak her mind.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Johnson, mother, Viola Chavis Womack, uncle and aunt, Eddie and Pearl Morgan, sisters: Ruth Womack Hamilton, Doris Womack Banks, and Joselyn Womack Mathews; brothers: James Womack, Sr., and Jesse Womack, Sr.
Dorothy is survived by her former husband and best friend, Edwin Johnson. Numerous nieces and nephews are also left to mourn her passing that include: Andrea Annette Allen-Poitier (Reginald), Yolanda Hamilton Winston, Bernadette Rogers, (James), Monica Netherly (Jay), Jennifer Womack, Nakisha Lowe, Darcel Womack, Leticia Womack, Demeta Thompson (Charles), Stacey Benjamin, Toniqua Womack, and Desiree Haddock; Randy Hamilton (Lydia), Lloyd Hamilton, Gregory Banks, Basil Banks, James Womack, Jr., (Tracie), Jeffrey Womack, (Denise), Jesse Womack, Jr., (Tommetria), Marcus Mathews (Jonica) and Samuel Collins, Jr.; first cousins: Alphonse Brown (Barbara) and Jewel Brown; sister-in-law, Essie Womack; a host of great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends.
Dorothy’s life celebration will begin with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, (1027 Avenue K) with Rev. David Everson officiating. Interment will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
