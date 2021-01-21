LA MARQUE —
Mrs. Nancy Lanell Clark, 63, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Mrs. Clark was born October 28, 1957 to Charles and Roberta Jones in Monterey, California. A funeral service for Mrs. Clark will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
