Richard David Rick Socha

GALVESTON — Richard David Socha "Rick" passed away on November 2, 2020 at his residence in Galveston, Texas. Rick was born on October 24, 1952 in El Campo, TX to William and Elenora Socha and was baptized into the Catholic Church on November 2, 1952. He spent his elementary years in the small town of Louise, Texas. His family then relocated to Galveston, Texas where he attended Lovenburg Junior High and graduated from Ball High School. As an adult he lived in Galveston and El Campo, Texas and Kailua Kona, Hawaii where he worked in construction, remodeling, and surfing.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his infant baby brother David, and his older brother Tommy and is survived by his daughters Raina, Holly, and Jenna; his sons Evan and Trevor, two granddaughters Madeleine and Mila, and four siblings Willie Jr., Mike, Karl, and Debbie, and family friend Mike Trube.
Special thanks to wonderful neighbor Sonia Boone and family and the Galveston PD.
An interment service will take place on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Memorial Park Cemetery (1615 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX) with a luncheon to follow at Mikeska's BBQ Restaurant located at 22730 US Hwy. 59, El Campo, TX.
In memory of Rick, please take a walk on the beach.
