Peter Themistokles Pagonas

DICKINSON, TX — A man of faith, family, and fortitude, Pete Pagonas left a legacy that will far out live his earthly existence. Pete was born January 26, 1933 in St. Thomas Ontario Canada to Themistokles Anthony Pagonas and Mary Angela Martoli Pagonas. He was raised in Detroit, Michigan along with his two older brothers. He passed away on Friday, December 10.
He attended Central High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball and holds the record for the most varsity letters earned, seven. He was offered several athletic scholarships but chose Kemper Military College where he was the captain of the football and basketball teams. After earning an Associates of Arts degree, he continued his education at Michigan State University and the University of Houston where he earned a BBA degree. He was awarded the Distinguished Military Graduate award; one of only two awarded each year. After graduation he served four years in the Army as a 1st Lt. Paratrooper with tours in Korea and Okinawa. His career included management at Tharp Lumber Company, sales at Fred F. Hunter and Fattig Office Supply and ownership of a travel agency, PJ Tours and Tours Elite. He also was an Adjunct Instructor in the physical education department at College of the Mainland for 20 years.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Pagonas, brothers James T. Pagonas and William T. Pagonas, granddaughter Angela Grace Diem, and great grandson Cohen William Diem. He is survived by the mother of his five children, Carol Pagonas, son Keith Pagonas, daughters Lynn Pagonas Diem, Leigh Bruno (Kent), Laurie Hennington (Dan), Layne Sharp (Steve); grandchildren Christopher Diem (Jessica), Carol Herman (Danny), Brian Hennington (Callie), and Barrett Hennington; great grandsons Nathan and Andrew Diem, great granddaughter Hallie Herman; and very special friend and companion Judy Smith, her daughter Nicole Leisure and granddaughter Skyler Pope.
Pete’s life can best be defined by his love of family, a devout Catholic and longtime member of the Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church, and travel. His very close-knit family was his number one priority whether coaching, offering advice, lending a sympathetic ear, or simply spending time together. He set an example of honesty and integrity and lived his life by these edicts to the end. He also loved to travel with his special friend Judy. Together they traveled to five continents and 45 countries, the favorites being St. Moritz, Greece, and Hong Kong. They made many friends during their travels and cherish the memories each destination offered.
Pete’s body will be donated to the Will Body Program at UTMB. There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life at later date.
