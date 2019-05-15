Stevie J. Gordon, 36, of Galveston, died May 9, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was a 2002 graduate of Ball High School. He was employed at CertifiedSafety as a foreman. He was the founder and active member of the Torque Monsters Motorcycle Club and was faithfully known as 750.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Betty Jean Long-Wyatt.
Cherished memories will remain in the hearts of his family; daughter, Alexis Tinsley; parents, Lakitha Gordon Freeman and Stephen Tinsley (Phyllis); siblings, Cornelius Washington, Ciji Gordon, Keiosha Tinsley, Anitha Freeman, Keanna Salter and Keianna Tinsley; grandparents, John Tinsley (Josie) and Delise Johnson; his significant other, Renita Walker; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home. A Chapel service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. located at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900.
Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
