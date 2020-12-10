TEXAS CITY — Leslie Johns was born June 8, 1938 in Carthage, Texas to Walter Johns and Eula Mae Mitchell.
He worked for the City of Galveston as a Laborer. He retired in 1996 from the City of Galveston. He had various other jobs. He self employed as a Service Technician. He attended Central High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Johns and Eula Mae Johns; son Anthony Sallie; sister Doris Gilmore; brothers: Wesley Johns and James Johns.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 37 Years Patricia McKee Johns; children: Walter L. Johns (Betty), Leslie Johns, Jr., Emory Sallie (Betty), Jeffrey Sallie (Gayla), Craythron Sallie (Jamara), Karron Brandon (Steve), Leslie D. Johns (Wilbert), Hannes Jackson (Don), Cynthia Sallie; siblings: Esther Ray Owens (Clyde), Walter Nell Lemons, Judge Clemons; 18 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Sisters-in-law: Vanessa Wortham, Brenda Matthews (Columbus), Climmie Matthews (Edward), Wyzell Lewis, Etta M. Wortham, Albennie Wortham; brother-in-law Odie Wortham, Jr. A host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. All will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.