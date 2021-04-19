KATY — Carmen Lydia Glass was born on February 18, 1935 in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico. She went to the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 16, 2021 and the age of 86.
She was the oldest of five siblings and the only girl, so she played an active part in raising her younger brothers when their mother passed away when Carmen was only 16.
As a young woman, Carmen loved her island, poetry, gardening and taking care of her brothers along-side her precious grandmother. She eventually went to work at Union Carbide in Ponce, Puerto Rico where she met her husband, John William Glass, Jr. They married in April 1960 and later welcomed their two children, Rosa Delia (known as Rosita to them) and Carl Wayne.
During that time, Carmen came to know and love Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She spent hours reading her Bible and witnessing the love of Jesus Christ to others. She instilled that love and faith in her children and, later, her grandchildren and we will all be eternally grateful for the legacy of faith that she left us and her fervent prayers on our behalf.
Carmen is survived by her children, Rosa Gay (James), Carl Glass (Sharon); and her five grandchildren, Rachel Adams (Brandon), John (Jake) Glass III (Lori), and Garret, Ethan and Ryan Glass; as well as three brothers in Puerto Rico, Jose Miguel Flores, Jose Antonio Flores and Ismael Flores; and various nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Glass and her youngest brother, Jose Manuel Flores.
Services will be in the care of Schmidt Funeral Home at 1344 W. Grand Parkway S. in Katy, Texas on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon that day. There will be no graveside service.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Colonial Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care for their devoted care of our mother and grandmother during her last months on this earth.
Carmen will be buried with her husband of 56 years in the Veterans Cemetery in Houston. As no flowers are permitted at this time, the family requests donations in her name to one of her two favorite charities: Camino Global (caminoglobal.org) or the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ.org).
