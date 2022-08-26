TEXAS CITY, TX — Martha Gray Fletcher, 86, was born on November 1, 1935 in Perry, Georgia. Prior to passing on August 10, 2022 in Houston, TX, she spent precious time with her family and friends after the diagnosis of a terminal illness brought them to her side. Shortly afterwards, she peacefully took her last breath on earth and her first breath in heaven.
One of her proudest accomplishments, besides her family, was her honorable service in the United States Army in San Antonio TX. This is where she met and wed Fred Fletcher in 1957. Soon after marrying, they moved to Texas City, TX. This where she lived for over 40 years. Martha worked at Monsanto for over 25 years. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization and the First United Methodist Church. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society.
Martha moved back to Unadilla, Georgia in 2001. She loved to travel. She never met a stranger and had a kind, loving heart. Her favorite past time was making lasagna and desserts for her family and friends. Martha was a wonderful mother, faithful friend, and loving sister. She was beloved by anyone who met her. Martha taught all of us how to love, accept and forgive.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther Gray; sister, Jeanie McWhorter; Martha's husband, Fred Keith Fletcher, Sr. and her son, Fred Keith Fletcher, Jr.
Martha is survived by her daughter Danell and husband, James Platt; her daughter Kathy and husband, Mike Reynolds. Her grandchildren in birth order are Brian Fletcher and wife, Mystie; April Fletcher; Jared Platt and wife, Yasmina; Richard Reynolds; Dallas Fletcher; Justin Platt and wife, Brandi; and Jessica Reynolds. Her great grandchildren are Bradley, Natalie, Cristina, Zoe and Avery.
Her remaining family in Georgia are fondly remembered: Sisters - Betty Mims and Brenda Jones; Brothers - Billy Gray and Harold Gray; Brother-in-law - Dennis Jones; and Marla Fletcher Teixeira, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Martha will be greatly missed. It was such a blessing to have her in our lives.
A memorial service will be held at County Line Baptist Church in Unadilla, Georgia. It will be on November 5, 2022 at 2 pm.
