Martha Gray Fletcher

TEXAS CITY, TX — Martha Gray Fletcher, 86, was born on November 1, 1935 in Perry, Georgia. Prior to passing on August 10, 2022 in Houston, TX, she spent precious time with her family and friends after the diagnosis of a terminal illness brought them to her side. Shortly afterwards, she peacefully took her last breath on earth and her first breath in heaven.

One of her proudest accomplishments, besides her family, was her honorable service in the United States Army in San Antonio TX. This is where she met and wed Fred Fletcher in 1957. Soon after marrying, they moved to Texas City, TX. This where she lived for over 40 years. Martha worked at Monsanto for over 25 years. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization and the First United Methodist Church. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription