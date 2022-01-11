Issac Sewell, Jr.

GALVESTON — Isaac Sewell, Jr. age 89 of Galveston died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Ashton Parke Care Center of Texas City. Funeral services are 1:00pm Saturday January 15. 2022 at West Point Baptist Church of Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Mr. Sewell was born August 28, 1932 in Galveston to Isaac Sewell, Sr. and Rosa Lee Shorter. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving his country honorably.
Brother Sewell was educated in Galveston schools and is a graduate of Central High School. He furthered his education by attending Galveston Community College, Alvin Community College and Long Island Community College in New York from 1968-1980. Brother Sewell was reared at West Point Baptist Church and expressed his faith in Christ at an early age. Along with his family, he attended Sunday School, B.Y.P., Vacation Bible School and Sunday morning and evening worship services. He served as a faithful member of the Brotherhood and Men's Choir ministries.
Some of Brother Sewell's various occupations have been bank teller, computer operator and former Galveston Independent School District employee. He was employed by the Lockheed Corporation, Inc. retiring in 1997. He enjoyed traveling to visit with his children. Favorite pastimes: Watching football and baseball games on television.
Preceded in death by his parents and a brother Joseph Sewell and sisters Ruth Davis, Doris Nellums, Thelma Lloyd and Annie Sewell; Survivors include daughters Wanda Rena Sewell and Andrea Florence; sons Mark Anthony Sewell and wife Latanya, Michael Bordelon and wife Barbara, Gregory Isaac Sewell and wife Stacey, Dayrel S. Sewell and wife Kelly; special niece Peggy Kidd that helped take care of him; special friend Mary Gibson; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Kristen Bordelon, Michael Bordelon Jr, Karl Bordelon, Kevin Bordelon, Reginald Jackson and Allen Simpson. Honorary pallbearer is McKinley Davis, Jr.
