Hansen

A Mass of Christian burial for Ethel Hansen will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Reynolds

Funeral services for James Reynolds will be held at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.

Provost

Services for Linda Provost will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston.

Keys

Funeral services for Irene Keys will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jerusalem Baptist Church, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Kelley

Celebration of life services for Frank Kelley will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Busbee

Graveside services for Sara Busbee will be held at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription