Hansen
A Mass of Christian burial for Ethel Hansen will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Reynolds
Funeral services for James Reynolds will be held at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Provost
Services for Linda Provost will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston.
Keys
Funeral services for Irene Keys will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jerusalem Baptist Church, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Kelley
Celebration of life services for Frank Kelley will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Busbee
Graveside services for Sara Busbee will be held at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
