GALVESTON—
Phyllis Ann Tijerina, age 72, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Galveston, Texas on May 29, 1948. She grew up in Galveston and graduated from Dominican Catholic High School. She then went to Galveston College and received her Bachelor’s degree. She was retired from UTMB Hospital where she worked in the purchasing department.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Marie Meier; brother Carl Meier, Jr; and niece Dalynn Brown.
She is survived by her husband John Tijerina; sister-in-law Tonie Meier; and her dog Delyla Jane.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating.
